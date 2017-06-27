US STOCKS-Wall St higher as banks, consumer stocks rise
* KB Home, General Mills rise after strong quarterly earnings
LONDON, June 27 U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that she does not believe that there will be a run on the banking system at least as long as she lives.
"Would I say there will never, ever be another financial crisis? You know probably that would be going too far but I do think we're much safer and I hope that it will not be in our lifetimes and I don't believe it will be," Yellen said at an event in London. (Reporting by William Schomberg and Marc Jones in London; Additional reporting by Jason Lange and Lindsay Dunsmuir in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LONDON, June 28 Sterling surged to a three-week high and Britain's FTSE 100 stock index fell on Wednesday, after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said an interest rate rise was probably necessary and the bank would debate this "in the coming months".
BRASILIA, June 28 Brazil's central bank has cut the estimate for consolidated loan book growth this year to 1 percent from a previous 2 percent, highlighting the challenges facing lenders and borrowers in Latin America's No. 1 economy. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)