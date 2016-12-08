BRIEF-Hopfed Bancorp's independent directors send letter to Stilwell Group - SEC filing
* On Jan 25, 2017, company's independent directors sent a letter to Joseph Stilwell of Stilwell Group - SEC filing
NEW YORK Dec 8 The average interest rate on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages rose to its highest levels in more than two years even as benchmark Treasury yields retreated from near 1-1/2 year peaks, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday.
The borrowing cost on 30-year mortgages, the most widely held type of U.S. home loan, averaged 4.13 percent in the week ended Dec. 8, which was the highest since 4.19 percent in the week of Oct. 2, 2014. Last week, the 30-year mortgage rates averaged 4.08 percent, it said. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
* On Jan 25, 2017, company's independent directors sent a letter to Joseph Stilwell of Stilwell Group - SEC filing
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Bitfury, a U.S. infrastructure provider of bitcoin and private blockchains, announced on Thursday that Credit China FinTech Holdings Ltd has invested $30 million in the company.
NEW YORK, Jan 26 (IFR) - While cheap valuations have put Mexico back on bond investors' radar, the country's borrowers are far from ready to jump in, due to unease over US trade policies and soaring funding costs.