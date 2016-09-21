By Hilary Russ
NEW YORK, Sept 21 American Dream, New Jersey's
long-stalled mega-mall and entertainment complex, faces a
renewed legal challenge from a nonprofit group seeking to block
$1.15 billion in tax-exempt financing that developers say they
need to finish the project.
The New Jersey Alliance for Fiscal Integrity on Wednesday
revised an appeal it now has before state Superior Court. The
group says the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority
(NJSEA) approved the bonds without proper public notice and
lacks the authority to issue such debt.
At its board meeting last week, the NJSEA said that public
financing was crucial for the $2.7 billion project and needed to
be finalized soon. The meeting was supposed to help clear up
some of the alliance's concerns about the deal.
But the NJSEA's efforts to "remedy the litany of procedural
and substantive defects" in its bond resolutions fell short, the
alliance's lawyer Thomas Calcagni said in a letter to the NJSEA
on Tuesday.
The mall is located nearby the New Jersey Meadowlands Sports
Complex in East Rutherford, home to the New York Giants and Jets
National Football League teams. It has been under construction
for 12 years and multiple developers have poured money into the
still unused project.
Planned for the site are a water park, indoor ski slope,
mini golf course, ice rink, performing arts center, aquarium,
shops and restaurants and an 8.5-acre Nickelodeon indoor theme
park.
A spokesman for the NJSEA had no comment. A spokesman for
developer Triple Five Group of Companies did not immediately
reply to a request for comment on Wednesday.
The unrated bonds are expected to carry a top interest rate
of 7 percent and be sold to the market by the Wisconsin Public
Finance Authority through Goldman Sachs.
The alliance took issue with the complicated scheme
involving an out-of-state entity and said it was improper to
pledge revenues - in this case payments made in lieu of taxes by
the developer - for bonds in another state.
Neither the state of New Jersey nor the NJSEA are expected
to have any obligation to repay bondholders if the developer
fails to do so.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Daniel Bases)