OSLO Dec 5 Budget carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle
aims to order more aircraft from producers Boeing
and Airbus after its Irish subsidiary received
long-awaited flying rights from U.S. authorities, the company's
Chief Executive told Reuters.
"There is no doubt we'll need even more planes after this,"
Bjoern Kjos said in an interview.
"So we expect to place more orders both from Airbus and
Boeing," he added.
Shares of Norwegian Air jumped nine percent on Monday
following the announcement of flying rights by the U.S.
Transportation Department.
