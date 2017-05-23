By Sarah N. Lynch
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 23 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission has suspended some of its pending in-house
court cases, after a Denver-based federal appeals court found
the agency had violated the Constitution in how it hired its
administrative law judges.
In an order dated May 22, the SEC said it would suspend any
cases in which a defendant will have an option to appeal a case
before the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals, which covers the
states of Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Utah and
Wyoming.
The SEC's order comes after that same appeals court earlier
this month declined reconsider the ruling which found the SEC's
hiring of its judges violated the Constitution's appointments
clause.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)