May 7 U.S. equity index futures rose on Sunday
in the wake of a victory by the centrist candidate in the
closely watched presidential French election, suggesting the
benchmark S&P 500 will push further into record territory when
trading reopens on Monday.
S&P 500 emini futures gained 0.2 percent as trading
reopened for the week.
The rise came after independent centrist Emmanuel Macron,
who favors keeping France inside the European Union, was elected
the country's president, easily beating back a challenge from EU
critic Marine LePen.
On Friday the S&P 500 marked a record-high close, as
energy stocks bounced back along with oil prices and the
government reported U.S. job growth had rebounded in April.
