* Private firms add more jobs than expected in May
* Fed Governor Powell expects three rate hikes in 2017
* Palo Alto Networks rises after forecast beats expectations
* Dow up 0.57 pct, S&P 500 up 0.59 pct, Nasdaq up 0.58 pct
(Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, June 1 U.S. stocks were higher on
Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq touching record highs,
after a round of economic data suggested the economy was picking
up speed.
The ADP private sector employment report showed that 253,000
jobs were added in May, well above the 185,000 jobs estimated by
economists polled by Reuters.
The report could signal a strong government payrolls report
on Friday that includes hiring in both public and private
sectors and would cement expectations for a rate hike by the
Federal Reserve in two weeks.
"I don’t think it locks in payrolls are going to be good,
it’s more of payrolls aren’t going to be a disaster," said JJ
Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade in Chicago.
Forecasts are for 185,000 non-farm payrolls created in May.
In addition to the ADP data, a separate report showed
factory activity ticked up in May after two straight months of
slowing.
San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams
said on Wednesday that while he sees three interest rate hikes
this year as his baseline scenario, four rate increases would
also be appropriate if the economy got an unexpected boost.
Fed Governor Jerome Powell, an influential policymaker, told
CNBC that he expects three rate hikes this year.
Forecasts from Fed officials suggest that a median of two
more hikes are planned before the end of the year.
"They are all singing the same tune. People’s money is
saying this is very well baked into the market right now," said
Kinhan.
Traders are currently pricing in a 93.6-percent chance of a
quarter point rate hike at the central bank's June 13-14
meeting, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 114.35 points,
or 0.54 percent, to 21,123, the S&P 500 gained 14.07
points, or 0.58 percent, to 2,425.87 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 35.88 points, or 0.58 percent, to 6,234.40.
Gains were broad, with each of the eleven major S&P sectors
on the plus side, led by gains in materials, up 1.06
percent and healthcare, up 1.01 percent.
Deere's shares were up 2.2 percent at $125.2 after
the farm and construction major said it would buy privately held
German road construction company Wirtgen Group for $5.2 billion,
including debt.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise dropped 6.4 percent to
$17.62 as the biggest drag on the S&P 500 after the company
reported a steep fall in quarterly revenue.
Palo Alto Networks jumped 16.0 percent to a more
than four-month high of $139.97 after the cybersecurity
company's profit forecast topped expectations.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a
4.42-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 3.38-to-1 ratio favored advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 28 new 52-week highs and 11 new lows; the
Nasdaq Composite recorded 82 new highs and 70 new lows.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)