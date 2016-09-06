Sept 6 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Tuesday as the chances of an interest rate hike this month appeared to fade following Friday's disappointing jobs report.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 36.54 points, or 0.2 percent, at 18,528.5, the S&P 500 was up 3.36 points, or 0.15 percent, at 2,183.34 and the Nasdaq composite was up 9.31 points, or 0.18 percent, at 5,259.21. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)