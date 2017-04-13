Attacks on Western cities prompt insurers to adapt
* New policies hard to price, insurers want to keep market share
April 13 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday in a broad decline across sectors after President Donald Trump said that the U.S. dollar was getting too strong, while investors also assessed bank earnings.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 49.03 points, or 0.24 percent, at 20,542.83, the S&P 500 was down 5.75 points, or 0.24521 percent, at 2,339.18 and the Nasdaq composite was down 9.47 points, or 0.16 percent, at 5,826.70. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* New policies hard to price, insurers want to keep market share
* Nintendo jumps on enthusiasm for Super Mario Odyssey for Switch
June 15 WS Atkins, a British engineering and design consultancy, said its full-year pretax profit rose about 18 percent, helped by its North American business.