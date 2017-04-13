April 13 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday in a broad decline across sectors after President Donald Trump said that the U.S. dollar was getting too strong, while investors also assessed bank earnings.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 49.03 points, or 0.24 percent, at 20,542.83, the S&P 500 was down 5.75 points, or 0.24521 percent, at 2,339.18 and the Nasdaq composite was down 9.47 points, or 0.16 percent, at 5,826.70. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)