Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
* Indexes down: Dow 13 pts, S&P 500 1.75 pt, Nasdaq 3.75 pts
By Sruthi Shankar
June 22 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Thursday as oil edged up from multi-month lows but prices remained under pressure.
* U.S. crude futures were up 0.4 percent at $42.70 per barrel. They closed down 1.6 percent on Wednesday after touching their lowest level since August. Global benchmark Brent traded at around $45.24.
* Since peaking in late February, crude has dropped around 20 percent, skidding into bear market territory, despite OPEC-led efforts to balance the market.
* The S&P energy index, which has lost 14.9 percent this year, is the worst performing sector, largely underperforming the broader S&P 500 index.
* Investors are concerned that the drop in oil prices could affect inflation. Inflation remains stubbornly below the Federal Reserve's 2 percent target, even as the central bank adopts a hawkish tone regarding future rate hikes.
* Economic data on Thursday is expected to show jobless claims for last week increased by 3,000 to 240,000, but remain at levels consistent with a tight labor market. The data is expected at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).
* On Wednesday, the S&P 500 and Dow indexes were weighed down by falling energy shares as oil prices fell, while healthcare and tech stocks helped lift the Nasdaq.
* Oracle's shares were up 10 percent at $50.98 in premarket trading as the business software maker forecast an upbeat current-quarter profit.
* Staples was up 7.3 percent at $9.30 after Reuters reported that private equity firm Sycamore Partners was in advanced talks to acquire the company in a deal that could top $6 billion.
* U.S.-listed shares of Novartis were up 2.27 percent at $84.43 after its drug designed to reduce inflammation showed surprising efficacy in cutting cardiovascular risk for people who had survived a heart attack.
Futures snapshot at 7:05 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were down 13 points, or 0.06 percent, with 16,557 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 1.75 points, or 0.07 percent, with 113,089 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 3.75 points, or 0.06 percent, on volume of 29,286 contracts. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.