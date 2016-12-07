Dec 7 U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Wednesday as investors assessed whether a post-election rally, which has powered the major indexes to a series of record highs in the past month, had more room to run.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 18.11 points, or 0.09 percent, at 19,233.67, the S&P 500 was down 2.47 points, or 0.11 percent, at 2,209.76 and the Nasdaq composite was down 13.23 points, or 0.25 percent, at 5,319.77. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)