US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as earnings come into focus
Jan 24 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Tuesday as investors assessed quarterly earnings, while seeking clarity on President Donald Trump's economic policies.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.09 points, or 0.07 percent, to 19,857.5.
The S&P 500 gained 2.37 points, or 0.104957 percent, to 2,260.44.
The Nasdaq Composite added 4.94 points, or 0.09 percent, to 5,442.10. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
