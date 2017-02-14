* Futures: Dow down 2 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq up 0.25
pts
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Feb 14 U.S. stock index futures were flat on
Tuesday, a day after Wall Street hit record highs and ahead of a
speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, which will be
scrutinized for the central bank's plan on the timing of
interest rate hikes.
* While President Donald Trump's pro-business stance sparked
a record-setting rally in equities, he has given scant detail on
his policies, giving the Fed limited visibility on the direction
of the economy.
* The central bank in December projected three rate hikes
this year.
* Currently, traders have priced in a mere 17 percent chance
of a rate move in March, despite a spate of strong economic data
including a robust labor market and improving inflation.
* Yellen gives a semiannual testimony before the Senate
Banking Committee at 10:00 a.m. ET (1500 GMT) in Washington,
facing lawmakers for the first time since Republicans won
control of both houses of Congress and the presidency.
* Trump vowed last Thursday to make a major tax announcement
soon, but gave no details. Still, that was enough for investors
to reignite the "Trump trade", which culminated on Monday with
the S&P 500 topping $20 trillion for the first time ever.
* However, the dollar slipped on Tuesday after
Trump's national security adviser Michael Flynn quit over
allegations of having contact with Russian officials.
* Shares of General Motors rose 3.4 percent to $36.74
premarket after Reuters reported Peugeot-owner PSA Group
in talks to combine with GM's European Opel business.
Shares of Fiat and Ford also rose.
* Gilead was up 0.95 percent after the drugmaker
presented positive findings for an experimental HIV drug.
* A report on the producer price index for January is
expected at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Futures snapshot at 6:59 a.m. ET:
* Dow e-minis were down 2 points, or 0.01 percent,
with 15,157 contracts changing hands.
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.25 points, or 0.01
percent, with 69,054 contracts traded.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 0.25 points, or 0
percent, on volume of 13,969 contracts.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)