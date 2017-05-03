* Fed statement expected at 2 p.m. ET
* Apple slips after revenue misses expectations
* S&P companies Q1 profit growth estimates has been rising
* ADP drops after disappointing earning reports
* Indexes down: Dow 0.10 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.45 pct
(Updates to early afternoon)
By Tanya Agrawal
May 3 U.S. stocks were lower in early afternoon
trading on Wednesday, ahead of a policy-setting statement by the
Federal Reserve.
While the central bank is expected to hold interest rates
steady, it may hint it is on track for an increase in June. The
statement is due at 2:00 p.m. ET.
A 2.2 percent fall in Comcast and a 2.4 percent
drop in Walt Disney weighed the most on the three major
indexes.
Apple dropped as much as 2.2 percent to $144.27,
before recovering to trade 0.3 percent lower, after the company
reported a surprise fall in iPhone sales and forecast
current-quarter revenue below estimates.
Apple's disappointing report put a damper on what has been a
largely upbeat earnings season, with major stock indexes
hovering near record highs.
Strong corporate reports so far had resulted in estimates
for first-quarter profit growth at S&P 500 companies increasing
to 14.2 percent as of Wednesday, from an estimate of 10.4
percent growth two weeks back, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
"We're about 70 percent through the earnings season and
despite some isolated incidents, overall the season has been
great," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and
derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.
"And that's one of the reasons why the indexes are hovering
near record levels."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P and the Nasdaq are
less than one percent away from their record highs.
"The SPX has spent several days in a consolidation phase,
but has yet to see relief from short-term overbought
conditions," said Katie Stockton, chief technical strategist at
BTIG in a note.
"This could mean that a shallow pullback is needed to
refresh the uptrend and allow for a breakout to new highs."
At 13:11 p.m. ET (1710 GMT) the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 21.12 points, or 0.1 percent, at 20,928.77.
The S&P 500 was down 6.29 points, or 0.26 percent, at
2,384.88 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 27.57 points,
or 0.45 percent, at 6,067.80.
Nine of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with the
materials index's 1.16 percent fall leading the
decliners.
Automatic Data Processing fell 5.5 percent after its
revenue missed expectations.
Anadarko Petroleum fell 9.2 percent after one of its
wells was linked to a fatal explosion at a Colorado home.
Yum Brands rose 2.6 percent, while Delphi Automotive
rose 9.6 percent after reporting results.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,896
to 941. On the Nasdaq, 1,862 issues fell and 891 advanced.
The S&P 500 index showed 29 new 52-week highs and seven new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 71 new highs and 63 new lows.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)