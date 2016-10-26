US STOCKS-Wall St dips after tepid GDP, earnings
NEW YORK Oct 26 Quarterly results were the main driver for Wall Street on Wednesday as a decline in Apple shares weighed on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, while the price-weighted Dow Industrials was buoyed by gains in Boeing.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 30.2 points, or 0.17 percent, to 18,199.47, the S&P 500 lost 3.72 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,139.44 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 33.13 points, or 0.63 percent, to 5,250.27. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Microsoft, Intel higher as quarterly results beat estimates