US STOCKS-Wall St little changed after two-day run; Dow holds 20K
* Dow up 0.14 pct, S&P 500 down 0.07 pct, Nasdaq up 0.02 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK Dec 2 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday after a payrolls report did little to alter expectations for an interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve this month and bank stocks cooled.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 20.75 points, or 0.11 percent, to 19,171.18, the S&P 500 had gained 0.95 point, or 0.04 percent, to 2,192.03 and the Nasdaq Composite had added 4.55 points, or 0.09 percent, to 5,255.65. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Dow up 0.14 pct, S&P 500 down 0.07 pct, Nasdaq up 0.02 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Dow up 0.13 pct, S&P down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq down 0.04 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Dow up 0.16 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates details, changes comment, updates prices)