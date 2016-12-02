NEW YORK Dec 2 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday after a payrolls report did little to alter expectations for an interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve this month and bank stocks cooled.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 20.75 points, or 0.11 percent, to 19,171.18, the S&P 500 had gained 0.95 point, or 0.04 percent, to 2,192.03 and the Nasdaq Composite had added 4.55 points, or 0.09 percent, to 5,255.65.