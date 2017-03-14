NEW YORK, March 14 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as oil prices dropped to their lowest since November and airlines pulled industrial stocks down as a blizzard hit the U.S. northeast.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 43.76 points, or 0.21 percent, to 20,837.72, the S&P 500 lost 8.04 points, or 0.34 percent, to 2,365.43 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.97 points, or 0.32 percent, to 5,856.82. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)