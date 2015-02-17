(Updates with clean-up to take several days; evacuation
numbers; water testing; color from scene)
By Kara Van Pelt
BECKLEY, W.Va. Feb 16 A CSX Corp train
hauling North Dakota crude derailed in West Virginia on Monday,
setting a number of cars ablaze, destroying a house and forcing
the evacuation of two towns in the second significant oil-train
incident in three days.
One or two of the cars plunged into the Kanawha River, said
Robert Jelacic of the West Virginia Department of Homeland
Security and Emergency Management.
CSX said the train was hauling 109 cars from North Dakota to
the coastal town of Yorktown, Virginia, where midstream firm
Plains All American Pipelines runs an oil depot. It said
one person was being treated for potential inhalation of fumes.
No other injuries or deaths were reported.
As of 9:30 p.m. local time, billowing flames could still be
seen coming from several rail cars and something appeared to be
burning on the partially frozen river.
Clean-up was expected to take several days, as the fires
burn themselves out, said Joe Crist, Fayette County fire
coordinator. About 200 residents were evacuated.
Crist said West Virginia American Water was testing to see
if Kanawha River water had become contaminated.
West Virginia State Police First Sergeant Greg Duckworth,
who was at the crash site, said that nine or 10 of the cars had
exploded at intervals of about every half hour. A similar
sequence has occurred in a handful of other derailments over the
past year and a half, with the fire from one tank heating up
gases in the next nearest car, causing it to ignite.
"It's a real mess down here," Duckworth said.
Crist said freezing temperatures and constant snowfall is
making clean-up difficult.
A mile-wide area around the incident was evacuated after a
house caught fire, said Lawrence Messina, spokesman for the West
Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety.
West Virginia Governor Earl Ray Tomblin declared a state of
emergency for Kanawha and Fayette counties.
The train derailed at 1:20 p.m. EST about 33 miles (54 km)
southeast of Charleston, the state capital, according to Fayette
County 911 Coordinator James Bennett.
The derailment occurred less than 200 miles (320 km) west of
Lynchburg, Virginia, where another CSX train also bound for the
Plains terminal in Yorktown derailed and erupted last April.
Plains did not immediately return calls seeking comment.
RAIL SAFETY CONCERNS
The latest incident came just two days after a Canadian
National Railways train from Alberta's oil sands
derailed in a wooded area of northern Ontario. CN said 29 of 100
cars were involved and seven caught fire. No injuries were
reported, but the cars were still on fire on
Monday.
A boom in oil shipments by rail and a spate of derailments
across North America have put heightened focus on rail safety.
In 2013, 47 people were killed in the Quebec town of
Lac-Mégantic after a train carrying crude oil derailed and
exploded.
The latest incidents will likely refocus attention on U.S.
and Canadian regulators' efforts to improve the safety of such
shipments, which have spurred concerns over both the
flammability of very light oil from the North Dakota Bakken
shale as well as the flawed design of older tank cars.
The U.S. Transportation Department has submitted a proposal
to the White House to require adding an extra 1/8th inch of
steel to most existing oil train tank shells, while new models
would have the thicker hull installed on the factory floor.
It was unclear what kind of tank cars were involved in the
derailment on Monday.
