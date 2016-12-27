Dec 27 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has
named Tom Bossert as White House homeland security adviser, the
transition team said in a statement on Tuesday.
Below is a list of Republican Trump's selections for top
jobs in his administration. Senate confirmation is required for
all the posts except national security adviser and White House
posts.
SECRETARY OF STATE: REX TILLERSON
Tillerson, 64, has spent his entire career at Exxon Mobil
Corp, where he rose to chairman and CEO in 2006. A civil
engineer by training, the Texan joined the world's largest
energy company in 1975 and led several of its operations in the
United States as well as in Yemen, Thailand and Russia. As
Exxon's chief executive, he maintained close ties with Moscow
and opposed U.S. sanctions against Russia for its incursion into
Crimea.
TREASURY SECRETARY: STEVEN MNUCHIN
Mnuchin, 54, is a successful private equity investor, hedge
fund manager and Hollywood financier who spent 17 years at
Goldman Sachs before leaving in 2002. He assembled an
investor group to buy a failed California mortgage lender in
2009, rebranded it as OneWest Bank and built it into Southern
California's largest bank. Housing advocacy groups criticized
the bank for its foreclosure practices, accusing it of being too
quick to foreclose on struggling homeowners.
DEFENSE SECRETARY: JAMES MATTIS
Mattis is a retired Marine general known for his tough talk,
distrust of Iran and battlefield experience in Iraq and
Afghanistan. A former leader of Central Command, which oversees
U.S. military operations in the Middle East and South Asia,
Mattis, 66, is known by many U.S. forces by his nickname "Mad
Dog." He was rebuked in 2005 for saying: "It's fun to shoot some
people."
U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL: JEFF SESSIONS
Sessions, 69, was the first U.S. senator to endorse Trump's
presidential bid and has been a close ally since. Son of a
country store owner, the Alabama senator and former federal
prosecutor has long taken a tough stance on illegal immigration,
opposing any path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.
INTERIOR SECRETARY: RYAN ZINKE
Zinke, 55, a first-term Republican representative and a
member of the House subcommittee on natural resources, has voted
for legislation that would weaken environmental safeguards on
public lands. He has taken stances favoring coal, which suffered
during the Obama administration. The League of Conservation
Voters, which ranks lawmakers on their environmental record,
gave Zinke an extremely low lifetime score of 3 percent.
COMMERCE SECRETARY: WILBUR ROSS
Ross, 79, heads the private equity firm W.L. Ross & Co and
Forbes has pegged his net worth at about $2.9 billion. A staunch
supporter of Trump, Ross helped shape the Trump campaign's views
on trade policy. He blames massive U.S. factory job losses on
the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico,
which went into force in 1994, and the 2001 entry of China into
the World Trade Organization.
LABOR SECRETARY: ANDREW PUZDER
Puzder, chief executive officer of CKE Restaurants Inc
, which runs the Carl's Jr. and Hardee's fast-food
chains, has been a vociferous critic of government regulation of
the workplace and the National Labor Relations Board. Puzder,
66, has argued that higher minimum wages would hurt workers by
forcing restaurants to close and praises the benefits of
automation, so his appointment is likely to antagonize organized
labor.
HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES SECRETARY: TOM PRICE
U.S. Representative Price, 62, is an orthopedic surgeon who
heads the House Budget Committee. A representative from Georgia
since 2005, Price has criticized Obamacare and has championed a
plan of tax credits, expanded health savings accounts and
lawsuit reforms to replace it. He is opposed to abortion.
HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT SECRETARY: BEN CARSON
Carson, 65, is a retired neurosurgeon who dropped out of the
Republican presidential nominating race in March and threw his
support to Trump. A popular writer and speaker in conservative
circles, Carson had been reluctant to take a position in the
incoming administration because of his lack of experience in the
federal government. He is the first African-American picked for
a Cabinet spot by Trump.
TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY: ELAINE CHAO
Chao, 63, was labor secretary under President George W. Bush
for eight years and the first Asian-American woman to hold a
Cabinet position. She is a director at Ingersoll Rand, News Corp
and Vulcan Materials Co. She is married to U.S. Senate Majority
Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky.
ENERGY SECRETARY: RICK PERRY
Perry, 66, adds to the list of oil drilling advocates
skeptical about climate change who have been picked for senior
positions in Trump's Cabinet. The selections have worried
environmentalists but cheered an oil and gas industry eager for
expansion. Perry, who also briefly ran in the 2016 presidential
race, would be responsible for U.S. energy policy and oversee
the nation's nuclear weapons program.
EDUCATION SECRETARY: BETSY DEVOS
DeVos, 58, is a billionaire Republican donor, a former chair
of the Michigan Republican Party and an advocate for the
privatization of education. As chair of the American Federation
for Children, she has pushed at the state level for vouchers
that families can use to send their children to private schools
and for expansion of charter schools.
DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY: JOHN KELLY
The final leadership role of Kelly's 45-year military career
was head of the U.S. Southern Command, responsible for U.S.
military activities and relationships in Latin America and the
Caribbean. The 66-year-old retired Marine general differed with
Obama on key issues and has warned of vulnerabilities along the
United States' southern border with Mexico.
WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: REINCE PRIEBUS
Priebus recently was re-elected to serve as Republican
National Committee chairman but will give up the job to join
Trump in the White House, where the low-key Washington operative
could help forge ties with Congress to advance Trump's agenda.
Priebus, 44, was a steadfast supporter of Trump during the
presidential campaign even as the party fractured amid the
choice.
ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY ADMINISTRATOR: SCOTT PRUITT
An ardent opponent of President Barack Obama's measures to
stem climate change, Oklahoma Attorney General Pruitt, 48, has
enraged environmental activists. But he fits with the
president-elect's promise to cut the agency back and eliminate
regulation that he says is stifling oil and gas drilling. Pruitt
became the top state prosecutor for Oklahoma, which has
extensive oil reserves, in 2011 and has challenged the EPA
multiple times since.
OFFICE OF MANAGEMENT AND BUDGET: MICK MULVANEY
U.S. Representative Mick Mulvaney, 49, a South Carolina
Republican, is a fiscal conservative. He was an outspoken critic
of former House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner, who
resigned in 2015 amid opposition from fellow Republicans who
were members of the House Freedom Caucus. Mulvaney was first
elected to Congress in 2010.
U.S. AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED NATIONS: NIKKI HALEY
Haley, 44, has been the Republican governor of South
Carolina since 2011 and has little experience in foreign policy
or the federal government. The daughter of Indian immigrants,
she led a successful push last year to remove the Confederate
battle flag from the grounds of the South Carolina state capitol
after the killing of nine black churchgoers in Charleston by a
white gunman.
SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION ADMINISTRATOR: LINDA MCMAHON
McMahon, 68, is a co-founder and former chief executive of
the professional wrestling franchise WWE, which is based in
Stamford, Connecticut. She ran unsuccessfully as a Republican
for a U.S. Senate seat in Connecticut in 2010 and 2012 and was
an early supporter of Trump's presidential campaign.
CIA DIRECTOR: MIKE POMPEO
U.S. Representative Pompeo, 52, is a third-term congressman
from Kansas who serves on the House of Representatives
Intelligence Committee, which oversees the CIA, National
Security Agency and cyber security. A retired Army officer and
Harvard Law School graduate, Pompeo supports the U.S.
government's sweeping collection of Americans' communications
data and wants to scrap the nuclear deal with Iran.
NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: MICHAEL FLYNN
Retired Lieutenant General Flynn, 57, was an early Trump
supporter and serves as vice chairman on his transition team. He
began his Army career in 1981 and was deployed in Afghanistan
and Iraq. Flynn became head of the Defense Intelligence Agency
in 2012 under President Barack Obama but retired a year earlier
than expected, according to media reports, and became a fierce
critic of Obama's foreign policy.
WHITE HOUSE HOMELAND SECURITY ADVISER
Tom Bossert, 41, who worked as deputy homeland security
adviser to former Republican U.S. President George W. Bush, will
serve as the assistant to the president for homeland security
and counterterrorism. He currently runs a risk management
consulting firm and has a cyber risk fellowship with the
Atlantic Council think tank in Washington.
NATIONAL ECONOMIC COUNCIL DIRECTOR: GARY COHN
Cohn, 56, president and chief operating officer of
investment bank Goldman Sachs, had widely been considered
heir apparent to Lloyd Blankfein, CEO of the Wall Street firm.
Trump hammered Goldman and Blankfein during the presidential
campaign, releasing a television ad that called Blankfein part
of a "global power structure" that had robbed America's working
class.
NATIONAL TRADE COUNCIL DIRECTOR: PETER NAVARRO
Navarro, 67, has suggested a stepped-up engagement with
Taiwan, including assistance with a submarine development
program. A professor at University of California, Irvine, who
advised Trump during the campaign, Navarro argued that
Washington should stop referring to the "one China" policy, but
stopped short of suggesting it should recognize Taipei: "There
is no need to unnecessarily poke the Panda."
SECRETARY OF THE ARMY: VINCENT VIOLA
Viola, 60, is a West Point graduate and U.S. Army veteran
who served in the 101st Airborne Division. He founded
high-frequency trading firm Virtu Financial Inc and served as
chairman of the New York Mercantile Exchange, where he began his
financial services career. After the Sept. 11, 2001, al Qaeda
attacks on New York and Washington, Viola helped found the
Combating Terrorism Center at the U.S. Military Academy at West
Point. He is an owner of the Florida Panthers ice hockey team.
CHIEF WHITE HOUSE STRATEGIST, SENIOR COUNSELOR: STEVE BANNON
The former head of the conservative website Breitbart News
came aboard as Trump's campaign chairman in August. A
rabble-rousing conservative media figure, he helped shift
Breitbart into a forum for the alt-right, a loose confederation
of those who reject mainstream politics and includes neo-Nazis,
white supremacists and anti-Semites. His hiring signals Trump's
dedication to operating outside the norms of Washington. As
White House chief of staff, Bannon, 63, will serve as Trump's
gatekeeper and agenda-setter.
(Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Bill Trott)