SAN FRANCISCO Dec 15 Oracle Corp Chief Executive Safra Catz will join the executive committee of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's transition team, and she will remain at the company in the process, Oracle spokeswoman Deborah Hellinger said on Thursday.

Catz was one of several technology industry executives who met with Trump this week, and she went into the meeting saying that her industry would be better off if Trump reformed the tax code, negotiated better trade deals and reduced regulation. (Reporting by Peter Henderson; Editing by James Dalgleish)