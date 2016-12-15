BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from United Integrated Services, Applied Materials
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.5 billion ($47.94 million)
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 15 Oracle Corp Chief Executive Safra Catz will join the executive committee of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's transition team, and she will remain at the company in the process, Oracle spokeswoman Deborah Hellinger said on Thursday.
Catz was one of several technology industry executives who met with Trump this week, and she went into the meeting saying that her industry would be better off if Trump reformed the tax code, negotiated better trade deals and reduced regulation. (Reporting by Peter Henderson; Editing by James Dalgleish)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, getting a lift from record finishes on Wall Street on hopes the new U.S. administration will push up growth through a spending boost.