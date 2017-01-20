WASHINGTON Jan 20 The administration of
President Donald Trump is committed to eliminating former
President Barack Obama's Climate Action Plan and other
environmental initiatives, according to the recently updated
White House website.
"President Trump is committed to eliminating harmful and
unnecessary policies such as the Climate Action Plan and the
Waters of the U.S. rule. Lifting these restrictions will greatly
help American workers, increasing wages by more than $30 billion
over the next 7 years," the website said.
Obama's climate plan proposed cuts to U.S. carbon dioxide
emissions, in part by preserving forests and encouraging
increased use of cleaner renewable fuels.
Trump's efforts to boost the U.S. oil and gas sector will
help increase government revenues to "rebuild our roads,
schools, bridges and public infrastructure," the website said.
Trump was sworn into office earlier on Friday.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Richard Valdmanis
and Jeffrey Benkoe)