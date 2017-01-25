Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto
executives on Tuesday and gave the energy industry a boost with
action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow:
PIPELINES
Trump signs orders smoothing the path for the controversial
Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, aiming to expand
energy infrastructure and roll back key Obama administration
environmental actions.
IMMIGRATION
Trump is expected to sign executive orders starting on
Wednesday that include a temporary ban on most refugees and a
suspension of visas for citizens of Syria and six other Middle
Eastern and African countries, according to several
congressional aides and immigration experts briefed on the
matter.
AUTO INDUSTRY
Trump urges the chief executives of General Motors Co
, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV
to build more cars in the country.
MANUFACTURING AND REGULATION
Trump signs an executive order directing that the permitting
process and regulatory burden for domestic manufacturers should
be streamlined to reduce what he calls an "incredibly
cumbersome, long, horrible" system.
The Environmental Protection Agency and the Agriculture
Department will hold off on some rules as part of a freeze on
regulations imposed by the Trump administration, trade groups
say.
GOVERNMENT AGENCIES
Trump's administration has moved since last week to curb the
flow of information from several government agencies whose
mandate affects environmental issues, in actions that appear
designed to tighten control and discourage dissenting views.
SUPREME COURT
Trump, poised to restore the Supreme Court's conservative
majority, says he will announce his choice next week to fill the
seat left vacant since the death of conservative Justice Antonin
Scalia more than 11 months ago, with three federal appeals court
judges among those under close consideration.
FBI
Trump intends to retain FBI Director James Comey amid
reports that law enforcement and intelligence agencies are
scrutinizing Trump associates over their ties to Russia.
CABINET
The U.S. Senate votes overwhelmingly to confirm South
Carolina Governor Nikki Haley as ambassador to the United
Nations.
Representative Tom Price, Trump's nominee for health
secretary, tells a Senate panel he wants to ensure people with
pre-existing conditions have access to insurance and he does not
support Medicare privatization.
TRADE
Mexico could pull out of the North American Free Trade
Agreement if a renegotiation of terms does not benefit the
country, its economy minister says.
ELECTION
The White House says Trump stands by his belief that
millions of people voted illegally in the presidential election
but offered no evidence to support the contention.
