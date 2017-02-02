Feb 1 Highlights of the day for U.S. President
Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
SUPREME COURT NOMINEE
Trump urges Senate Republicans to "go nuclear" and impose a
rule change to force a simple majority vote toward confirmation
if Democrats block his U.S. Supreme Court nominee.
ADMINISTRATION
Public refusals by two U.S. Senate Republicans to support
Betsy DeVos, Trump's pick for education secretary, raise the
possibility of a rare congressional rejection of a Cabinet
nominee.
The Senate confirms Rex Tillerson as secretary of state
despite concerns over his ties to Russia, while committees
approve Jeff Sessions, one of Trump's most controversial Cabinet
selections, as attorney general, as well as two other nominees.
Evangelical Christian leader Jerry Falwell Jr. will head an
education reform task force under Trump and is eager to cut
university regulations, including rules on dealing with campus
sexual assault.
INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS
The White House puts Iran "on notice" for test-firing a
ballistic missile and says it is reviewing how to respond,
abruptly adopting an aggressive posture toward Tehran that could
raise tensions in the region.
Defense Secretary James Mattis is expected to underscore
security commitments to South Korea and Japan on his debut trip
to Asia this week as concerns mount over North Korea's missile
program and tensions with China.
Tillerson sees his job become harder before it even begins
because of administration moves that have antagonized Muslim
nations, European allies, Mexico and U.S. bureaucrats.
COUNTERTERRORISM
The Trump administration wants to revamp and rename a U.S.
government program designed to counter all violent ideologies so
that it focuses solely on Islamist extremism, five people
briefed on the matter tell Reuters.
Trump pays his respects to a U.S. Navy SEAL who died in a
raid on al Qaeda in Yemen that went wrong, the first military
operation authorized by Trump as commander in chief.
TRAVEL BAN
Trump will likely face questions about his executive order
restricting some travel to the United States when he meets with
the CEOs of major U.S. companies at the White House on Friday.
U.N. human rights experts warn that asylum seekers could
face torture if not given haven and the Vatican calls for
openness to other cultures, adding to a drumbeat of criticism of
Trump's travel curbs.
RELATIONS WITH MEDIA
Trump lashes out at one of his favorite targets for derision
- the news media - complaining to a group of his supporters
attending a Black History Month session that most reporters who
cover him are a "disgrace."
