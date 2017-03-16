DUBAI, March 16 United States officials have
advised the Emirates airline it can board passengers that had
been banned from travelling to the United States under President
Donald Trump's latest travel order, after a federal judge
blocked the order, the airline said on Thursday.
The executive order banning travel to the United States by
refugees and nationals of six Muslim-majority countries was
temporarily halted on Wednesday, hours before it was to go into
effect, by a federal judge in Hawaii.
U.S. Customs & Border Protection later issued an advisory
stating that citizens of Iran, Libya, Syria, Somalia, Sudan and
Yemen would be accepted for travel to the United States if they
possessed the necessary travel documents, an Emirates
spokeswoman said in an emailed statement to Reuters.
The spokeswoman said Emirates would comply with the
guidance. A notice on Qatar Airways' website said passengers
would still need to have valid travel documents after the
executive order was "enjoined."
