NEW YORK Jan 9 Senate Republican leader Mitch
McConnell said he discussed Cabinet appointments and health care
during a meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on
Monday before confirmation hearings begin this week on Cabinet
nominees.
"The president elect and I had a good meeting about the
Senate agenda, which of course includes confirming the Cabinet
appointments, getting further down the road toward repealing and
replacing Obamacare," McConnell told reporters after the meeting
at Trump Tower. Trump's nominees will be properly vetted, he
added.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney in New York; Additional reporting
by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu)