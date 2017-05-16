May 16 A Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman on
Tuesday advised that people don't read American newspapers, in
response to U.S. media reports that President Donald Trump had
disclosed classified intelligence at a meeting with Russian
officials.
The spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said she had received
dozens of messages asking about the reports, which have been
denied by the White House.
"Guys, have you been reading American newspapers again?" she
wrote on her Facebook page. "You shouldn't read them. You can
put them to various uses, but you shouldn't read them. Lately
it's become not only harmful, but dangerous too."
