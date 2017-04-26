GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip as techs extend selloff; dollar rises
* Dollar hits June high after data backs further Fed tightening
April 26 United Technologies Corp, the maker of Otis Elevators, Pratt & Whitney engines and Carrier air conditioners, reported an 17.8 percent rise in first-quarter profit, helped by higher sales in all its four business units.
United Tech's net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $1.39 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.18 billion a year earlier.
Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders rose to $1.73 from $1.42.
The company's net sales rose 3.4 percent to $13.82 billion. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Dollar hits June high after data backs further Fed tightening
* Turkey says not taking sides, backs Qatar's right to buy weapons (adds Tillerson call)
June 15 Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval on Thursday signed a bill to reinstate a key rooftop solar policy and bring national residential installers Tesla Inc's solar division and Sunrun Inc back to the state after an 18-month absence.