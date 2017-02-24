BRASILIA Feb 24 Murilo Ferreira, chief executive of Vale SA, said on Friday he did not know who will succeed him when he steps down from the helm of the Brazilian miner in May.

The company's maximum retirement age of 65 played a part in the decision not to renew his contract, Ferreira told reporters on a conference call. Ferreira only turns 64 this year, but he explained that the chief executive term is for six years.

(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Bernadette Baum)