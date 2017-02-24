Apple hires two top TV executives from Sony Pictures
June 16 Apple Inc said on Friday it hired co-presidents of Sony Pictures Television, Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, to lead its video programming efforts.
BRASILIA Feb 24 Murilo Ferreira, chief executive of Vale SA, said on Friday he did not know who will succeed him when he steps down from the helm of the Brazilian miner in May.
The company's maximum retirement age of 65 played a part in the decision not to renew his contract, Ferreira told reporters on a conference call. Ferreira only turns 64 this year, but he explained that the chief executive term is for six years.
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
June 16 Apple Inc said on Friday it hired co-presidents of Sony Pictures Television, Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, to lead its video programming efforts.
* Futures up: Dow 14 pts, S&P 1.75 pts, Nasdaq 3 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Ascot Resources raises $8.45 million through the exercise of warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: