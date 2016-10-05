(Repeats for wider distribution)
By Alexandra Ulmer
MARACAIBO, Venezuela Oct 5 For decades, jobs at
Venezuela's state-run oil giant PDVSA were coveted for above
average salaries, generous benefits and cheap credit that
brought home ownership and vacationing abroad within reach for
many workers.
Now, in Venezuela's asphyxiating economy, even PDVSA
employees are struggling to pay for everything from food and bus
rides to school fees as triple-digit inflation eats away
incomes.
They are pawning goods, maxing out credit cards, taking side
jobs, and even selling PDVSA uniforms to buy food, according to
Reuters' interviews with two dozen workers, family members, and
union leaders.
"Every day a PDVSA worker comes to sell his overall," said
Elmer, a hawker at the biggest market in the oil city of
Maracaibo, as shoppers eyed pricey rice and flour imported from
neighboring Colombia.
"They also sell boots, trousers, gloves and masks."
The bulk of PDVSA's roughly 150,000 workers make from $35 to
$150 a month plus some $90 dollars in food tickets, as
calculated at the black market exchange rate. It is still more
than many Venezuelans, but not enough, employees say.
"Sometimes we let the kids sleep in until noon to save on
breakfast," said a maintenance worker who works on the shores of
Maracaibo Lake, Venezuela's traditional oil-producing area near
the Colombian border. He said he has lost five kilos (11 lb)
this year because of scrimping on food.
The toll of the economic crisis is fueling worker
disillusionment, absenteeism, and a brain drain and is hurting
efficiency in the industry which produces more than 90 percent
of Venezuela's export revenue.
"Most of us aren't as productive as we used to be, because
we're more focused on how to survive economically," said the
maintenance worker, speaking on condition of anonymity as he
said he feared reprisals.
That adds to a wide array of problems caused by a cash
shortfall - from underinvestment and part shortages to poor
maintenance, theft and insufficient imports for
blending.
As a result, the OPEC member's oil output tumbled this year,
dealing another blow to the unpopular government of leftist
President Nicolas Maduro, already under pressure due to low
international oil prices. (Graphic: tmsnrt.rs/2doEN3w)
PDVSA, which did not respond to a request for
comment for this story, says its employees are happy and state
television regularly shows crowds of cheering PDVSA workers in
red overalls. The company talks of a right-wing media campaign
to discredit late leader Hugo Chavez's "21st century Socialism."
"While PDVSA does not escape the (oil) price situation, its
workforce remains intact and ready to generate initiatives to
boost major projects," it said recently.
BARTERING TO EAT
In Ciudad Ojeda, a hot oil town that hugs the shores of Lake
Maracaibo, food lines and shuttered shops dot the city of
roughly 92,000 and, for the first time, the opposition-led
mayor's office is organizing soup kitchens.
A former PDVSA worker, who quit earlier this year because he
could earn more driving a taxi, said that over the past months
he sold four overalls and one pair of boots to feed his three
children. He bartered another pair of boots for meat. He also
sold his furniture, including his dining table, to buy food.
Further north at the massive Paraguana refining center, a
mechanic and a father of two, recently offloaded new boots for
roughly $7 - "cheap, so I could sell quickly and get food."
Despite their anger, workers say they are scared to protest.
Since Chavez opponents tried to oust him by shutting down
the oil industry in a months-long strike that started in 2002,
stoppages are considered sabotage.
Oil workers duck out of work to stand in food lines, and
people at the Petrocedeno oil upgrader in eastern Venezuela say
rowdy company cafeteria queues now start an hour before lunch as
workers jostle before food runs out.
Maduro blames these shortages on U.S.-backed businessmen he
says are hoarding products to torpedo his government, an
argument that still resounds with some workers.
"The situation is tough because of the 'economic war'," said
PDVSA cook Moraima Reyes in Paraguana. "That's why we're
defending the revolution more than ever."
But many speak of leaving PDVSA or Venezuela altogether,
joining a brain drain that has seen professionals flock to
Colombia, Spain or Panama.
"What's the point of working? It's impossible to have a good
quality of life," a former automation specialist at PDVSA said
in a phone interview. Last year he moved to the United States,
where he has to hold several jobs, including in a restaurant and
a car dealership.
"I have no regrets. Whatever it takes to escape Venezuela's
communism."
