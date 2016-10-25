(Recasts with arguments among opposition instead of
announcement of talks.)
By Diego Oré and Anggy Polanco
CARACAS/SAN CRISTOBAL, Venezuela Oct 24 Leaders
of Venezuela's opposition coalition publicly argued on Monday as
its major factions turned against a surprise plan to hold talks
with the unpopular government of President Nicolas Maduro.
Opposition leaders were caught off guard by the announcement
of the talks earlier in the day by coalition head Jesus
Torrealba, splintering the disparate group just as it was
preparing for a Wednesday street protest.
"No dialogue has begun in Venezuela," said two-time
presidential candidate Henrique Capriles, adding he had found
out about the talks on television. "These devils want to use the
good faith of Pope Francis to buy more time."
The opposition Democratic Unity coalition's major parties
mostly said they would not be engaging in the talks, which are
to be mediated by the Vatican, regional bloc the Union of South
American Nations, and three former international leaders on the
Caribbean island of Margarita on Sunday.
The opposition was pushing to remove Maduro in a referendum
this year as Venezuela undergoes a major economic crisis that
has food running short and inflation destroying incomes. But the
government nixed the signature drive last week, and a furious
opposition vowed protests and a trial of the president for
violating democracy.
Maduro himself was in Rome meeting with Pope Francis, after
a tour of oil-producing nations.
"At last we are installing a dialogue between the opposition
and the legitimate government," Maduro said, after the Pope
urged him to alleviate Venezuelans' suffering.
Past conversations between the bitterly polarized opponents
have led to little progress. The opposition says Maduro is an
inept autocrat who must leave office before the crisis worsens.
The former bus driver and union leader vows not to be pushed out
by what he calls a power-hungry elite seeking a coup.
Torrealba was cautious. "Dialogue cannot mean a government
strategy to win time," he said after meeting a Vatican envoy in
Caracas. "It's a space to fight for a better country for all."
'WE WANT FREEDOM!'
The opposition is calling for nationwide protests for
Wednesday as Venezuela's third year of recession has left many
skipping meals because of widespread food shortages and
spiraling prices.
Capriles said the protests would go ahead and would continue
until the government "respects the constitution."
No official agenda of the talks was announced, but the
opposition is bound to bring up complaints about the quashing of
its referendum bid to remove Maduro and the sidelining of the
National Assembly, while the government will likely detail
charges its foes are guilty of fraud, violence and coup plans.
Among the mediators will be former Spanish Prime Minister
Jose Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, former Dominican Republic
President Leonel Fernandez and former Panamanian President
Martin Torrijos.
During a protest on Monday, student leaders said 27
demonstrators were injured in clashes with security forces in
the volatile border city of San Cristobal near Colombia.
"We want freedom!" chanted the several hundred protesters,
who barricaded roads with burning rubble.
A hotbed of anti-Maduro sentiment, San Cristobal was the
site of the worst violence during protests two years ago that
led to 43 deaths around the nation.
Students also held scattered protests in other places,
including the capital, Caracas, but most were holding fire for
Wednesday's rallies, dubbed "The Takeover of Venezuela."
