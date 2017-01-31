UPDATE 1-Iran sees gas deal with Total within weeks - minister
DUBAI, June 17 Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with French oil major Total in the next few weeks, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Saturday.
PUNTO FIJO, Venezuela Jan 31 Venezuela's Paraguana refining complex was operating at about 42 percent of capacity, a union official said late on Monday, citing an internal report that came amid chronic unit stoppages in the crisis-hit OPEC country's refining system.
The 645,000-barrel-per-day Amuay refinery was operating at some 300,000 bpd while adjacent 310,000-bpd Cardon refinery was at around 100,000 bpd, according to Ivan Freites, a union leader and fierce critic of state oil company PDVSA.
Caracas-based PDVSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the refineries. (Reporting by Mircely Guanipa; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Paul Simao)
DUBAI, June 17 State-owned Qatargas said on Saturday it had signed an agreement with Shell for the delivery of up to 1.1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year for five years.