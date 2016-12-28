HANOI Dec 28 Vietnam will receive an estimated $15.8 billion in actual foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2016, up 9 percent from a year ago, the government said on Wednesday.

New FDI pledges and additional funds to finance existing projects this year would rise 7 percent from 2015 to a combined $24.4 billion, the government said in an online report.

South Korean investors pledged the most funds in 2016, including $1.5 billion for LG Display's OLED screens plant and by LG Innotek's $550 million camera plant. (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)