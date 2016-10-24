Oct 24 Visa Inc, the world's largest payments network operator, reported a 27.7 percent rise in quarterly profit as customers spent more using the network.
The company's net income rose to $1.93 billion, or 79 cents per Class A share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.51 billion, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, Visa earned 78 cents per share.
Total operating revenue rose 19.3 percent to $4.26 billion. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
Next In Regulatory News
UPDATE 2-France, Germany concerned about Trump's moves to limit refugees
PARIS, Jan 28 France, Germany and Luxembourg voiced disquiet on Saturday over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to limit immigration and refugees from some Muslim countries, with Berlin and Paris also reaffirming a firm line on Russian sanctions.
Britain, Turkey sign defence deal to develop Turkish fighter jet
ANKARA, Jan 28 Britain and Turkey signed a defence deal worth more than 100 million pounds ($125 million) on Saturday to develop Turkish fighter jets, opening the way to deeper cooperation over the lifetime of the project.