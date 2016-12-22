WASHINGTON Dec 22 A federal judge said on
Thursday that Volkswagen AG has reached an agreement
in principle to provide "substantial compensation" to the owners
of about 80,000 3.0 liter polluting diesel vehicles, a key
hurdle to resolve the German automaker's emissions scandal.
U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer didn't disclose the
amount of the owner compensation, which is not included in an
earlier $1 billion settlement. Half of the compensation will be
paid at the time Breyer grants final approval of the settlement.
Earlier this week, Volkswagen reached the $1 billion settlement
with U.S. regulators, offering to buy back about 20,000 of the
vehicles and paying $225 million into an environmental trust
fund to offset the vehicles' excess emissions.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)