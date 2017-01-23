WASHINGTON Jan 23 U.S. District Judge Charles
Breyer on Monday granted final approval to Volkswagen AG's
(VOWG_p.DE) settlement worth up to $1.21 billion with 652 U.S.
dealers over its diesel emissions scandal.
VW's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million each
over 18 months under the settlement. VW also agreed to keep
making volume-based incentive payments to dealers, and will
allow them to defer capital improvements for two years. In
total, VW has now agreed to spend up to $22 billion in the
United States to address claims from owners, environmental
regulators, U.S. states and dealers stemming from the excess
vehicle emissions.
