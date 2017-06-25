BRATISLAVA, June 25 Volkswagen's Slovak unit said on Sunday it had reached a wage deal with a trade union to end a six-day strike that has hit production at the country's biggest private employer.

A spokeswoman for VW said workers will get a wage boost of 13.5 percent by August 2019 plus a 500-euro one-off bonus and will return to work on Monday morning. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova; Editing by Adrian Croft)