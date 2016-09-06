UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LINZ, Austria, Sept 6 Volkswagen Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said on Tuesday he could not rule out further production delays due to problems with single suppliers.
Volkswagen has said it is reviewing its supplier and procurement strategy to avoid another dispute like the one that caused production slowdowns and even stoppages at six plants last month.
But Mueller told reporters in the Austrian city of Linz that he saw no need to change Volkswagen's cooperation with suppliers. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources