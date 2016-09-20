* Voltalia to double installed capacity to 1GW by 2019
* Mulliez family ownership provides financial backing
* No further takeovers planned following Martifer buy
* Renewables competitive in Africa vs expensive diesel
PARIS, Sept 20 French renewable energy producer
Voltalia plans to more than double its installed
capacity and is considering a capital increase, its CEO said.
With a market value of 245 million euros ($274 mln) Voltalia
is a relatively small player compared to French market leader
EDF, but it is 85 percent owned by France's Mulliez
family, owner of retailer Auchan and sport stores Decathlon,
giving it strong financial backing.
Voltalia announced ambitious growth targets on Tuesday,
aiming to more than double its installed capacity to 1,000
megawatts (MW) and triple the amount of capacity under operation
to 3,000 MW by 2019. It also aims to grow core earnings to 180
million euros from 32 million euros in 2015.
Chief Executive Sebastien Clerc - a former infrastructure
banker at Natixis - told Reuters Voltalia is considering a
capital increase to fund that expansion but declined to say how
much it wants to raise or when.
Following its 9 million euro takeover of Portugal's Martifer
Solar in June, Voltalia is not planning further acquisitions for
now, he said.
"There is a lot of concentration going on in our industry
but we do not plan much in the way of mergers and acquisitions
for a while," he said.
Analysts said a capital increase would help boost Voltalia
shares' liquidity, as their free-float is only 15 percent, of
which about half is held by institutional investors.
"I expect a capital increase some time in 2017. I hope it
will be significant as the free-float needs to be bigger," said
Jean-Guillaume Peladan of Sycomore Asset Management, which owns
Voltalia stock.
The company - which competes with huge diversified utilities
like Engie and more specialised big wind developers
like EDPR - has sufficient debt financing for now.
After securing a 35 million euro, five-year revolving credit
line with BPCE in March, it has arranged another 10 million
euro, five-year credit facility with Bpifrance, it said.
Voltalia's installed capacity in wind, hydro, solar and
biomass power has grown more than tenfold to 451 MW, from 43 MW
in 2012. The firm also develops renewables projects for resale
to institutional investors and operates and maintains renewable
energy facilities for third parties.
Its first-half revenue soared 82 percent to 45 million euros
as core earnings more than doubled to 24 million euros and the
firm confirmed it would pay dividends from 2018, with a
distribution rate growing to up to 30 percent of net profit.
Voltalia shares were listed in 2006 and rose to above 80
euros in 2007 before plunging to 4.3 euros in 2014 after the
renewables sector was hit badly by the global financial crisis.
They have traded in a band between 8 and 11 euros in the past
two years.
Founded by entrepreneur Robert Dardanne with small hydro
dams in French Guyana, Voltalia branched out in hydro in nearby
Brazil and became a major player in wind in Brazil, where it
earned 63 percent of its 2015 revenue, ThomsonReuters data
shows.
In 2011, the Mulliez family took majority control of the
firm and appointed Clerc as CEO.
Following its takeover of Martifer Solar, Voltalia will get
about 40 percent of its revenue from Brazil, 30 percent from
Africa and Asia and 30 percent from the rest of the world, Clerc
said.
In June, Voltalia acquired Alterrya Maroc, which has a
portfolio of 185 MW of wind and 100 MW of solar power under
development and it has won long-term power sale agreements in
Kenya and Egypt.
"Africa will be one of the areas where we will grow in power
generation," Clerc said, adding that renewable energy is highly
competitive in Africa, as it competes mainly with expensive
diesel-fueled power generation.
As coal plants have difficulty finding financing, gas plants
require expensive pipelines and nuclear takes very long to
build, for many African countries the choice is often between
diesel and renewables, Clerc said.
Among other BRIC countries, Russia, India and China are
difficult markets, he said.
Without subsidies renewables cannot compete against cheap
gas and nuclear in Russia, while the Chinese power market is
much less open to foreign investors than Brazil.
India's power market is open, but long-term power sales
agreements there are not indexed to inflation, which makes
projects too risky, he said.
($1 = 0.8952 euros)
