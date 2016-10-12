HELSINKI Oct 12 Finnish engineering company Wartsila warned on Wednesday its 2016 net sales and profitability would be lower than expected due to lower than anticipated power plant deliveries.

The company said in a statement it expects net sales to decline by around 5 percent and its operating profit margin to be around 12 percent.

Wartsila previously expected its net sales to grow by up to five percent and its profitability to be in range of 12.5 to 13.0 percent.

Wartsila shares were down 2.8 percent at 1441 GMT. (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Adrian Croft)