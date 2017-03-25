Editor: Robert Birsel + 65 6870 3815
TOP STORIES
Trump tastes failure as U.S. House healthcare buill
collapses
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump suffers stunning
political setback in Congress controlled by his own party when
Republican leaders pull legislation to overhaul U.S. healthcare
system, major 2016 election campaign promise of president and
his allies. (USA-OBAMACARE/ (UPDATE 11, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC),
moved, by Dustin Volz and David Lawder, 1,100 words)
- USA-OBAMACARE/TRUMP (ANALYSIS), moved, by James Oliphant,
700 words
- USA-OBAMACARE/INDUSTRY (ANALYSIS), moved, by Caroline
Humer and Yasmeen Abutaleb, 700 words
- USA-OBAMACARE/TRUMP-COMMENTS (FACTBOX), moved, 350 words
Middle-aged London attacker was criminal who wasn't seen as
threat
BIRMINGHAM, England - Before he killed four people in
Britain's deadliest attack since 2005 London bombings, Khalid
Masood was considered by intelligence officers to be criminal
who posed little serious threat. (BRITAIN-SECURITY/ATTACKER
(UPDATE 8, PIX, TV), moved, by Michael Holden, 908 words)
Putin hosts French presidential contender Le Pen in Kremlin
MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin grants audience to French
far-right party leader Marine Le Pen in Kremlin, bestowing level
of international recognition that eluded her in countdown to
France's presidential election. (RUSSIA-FRANCE/LEPEN-PUTIN
(UPDATE 4, TV, PIX), moved, by Polina Nikolskaya and Christian
Lowe, 747 words)
ASIA
Hong Kong to choose new leader amid anger at perceived China
meddling
HONG KONG - A small electoral college chooses a new Hong
Kong leader on Sunday amid accusations of meddling by Beijing,
denying the Chinese-ruled financial hub a more populist leader
perhaps better suited to defuse political tension.
(HONGKONG-ELECTION/ (GRAPHIC, PICTURES), moved, by James
Pomfret, 508 words)
North Korea crimes to be documented for prosecution someday
- U.N.
GENEVA - United Nations' top-human rights body agrees to
widen its investigation of widespread violations in North Korea
with view to documenting alleged crimes against humanity for
future prosecution. (NORTHKOREA-UN/RIGHTS (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV),
moved, by Stephanie Nebehay, 452 words)
UNITED STATES
Trump greenlights Keystone XL pipeline, but obstacles loom
WASHINGTON/CALGARY - U.S. President Donald Trump's
administration approves TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL
pipeline, cheering the oil industry and angering
environmentalists even as further hurdles for the controversial
project loom. (USA-PIPELINE/KEYSTONE (REPEAT, UPDATE 5, TV,
PIX), moved, by Jeff Mason and Ethan Lou, 821 words)
U.S. business spending picking up, but may slow
WASHINGTON - New orders for U.S.-made capital goods
unexpectedly fall, but surge in shipments amid demand for
machinery and electrical equipment supports expectations for
acceleration in business investment. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 3,
PIX), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 758 words)
AMERICAS
EXCLUSIVE-Venezuela increased fuel exports to allies even as
supply crunch loomed
HOUSTON/CARACAS - Gasoline shortage in OPEC member Venezuela
is exacerbated by increase in fuel exports to foreign allies
such as Cuba and Nicaragua and exodus of crucial personnel from
state-run energy company PDVSA, according to internal PDVSA
documents and sources familiar with its operations.
(VENEZUELA-GASOLINE/ (UPDATE 2, EXCLUSIVE, PIX), moved, by
Marianna Parraga and Alexandra Ulmer, 954 words)
Brazil meat probe will show further evidence of graft -
sources
SAO PAULO - Police inquiry into corruption and unsanitary
conditions in Brazil's powerful meat-packing industry contains
more than 8,000 pages of evidence suggesting systematic fraud,
not just isolated abuses, say three sources with direct
knowledge of probe. (BRAZIL-CORRUPTION/FOOD-PROBE, moved, by
Brad Brooks and Stephen Eisenhammer, 443 words)
MIDDLE EAST & NORTH AFRICA
Iraqi forces to deploy new tactics in Mosul, civilians flee
city
MOSUL/ERBIL, Iraq - Iraqi forces are to deploy new tactics
in fresh push against Islamic State in Mosul, military officials
say, after advances slow in campaign to drive militants out of
their last stronghold in country. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-MOSUL
(UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Angus MacSwan and Patrick Markey,
801 words)
Russia, Turkey, Iran must hold talks to stop Syria violence -
UN
GENEVA - Russia, Iran and Turkey need to convene more Syrian
cease-fire talks as soon as possible to bring situation on
ground under control, U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura says.
(MIDEAST-CRISIS/SYRIA-UN (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by
Stephanie Nebehay and Tom Miles, 370 words)
EUROPE
Hollande hits back at Fillon, French voters undecided before
election
PARIS - French President Francois Hollande hits back at
accusations by former election front-runner Francois Fillon that
he is orchestrating plot to scuttle his bid for power, in race
new poll shows is wide open. (FRANCE-ELECTION/POLL (UPDATE 3,
TV, PIX), moved, by Adrian Croft and Ingrid Melander, 790 words)
- FRANCE-ELECTION/ (GRAPHIC), moved, 300 words