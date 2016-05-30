Editor: David Gregorio +1 646 223 6200

TOP STORIES

Iraqi army storms to gates of Islamic State-held Falluja

SOUTHERN OUTSKIRTS OF FALLUJA, Iraq - The Iraqi army storms to the southern edge of Falluja under U.S. air support and captures a police station inside the city limits, launching a direct assault to retake one of the main strongholds of Islamic State militants. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/IRAQ-FALLUJA (UPDATE 3, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Saif Hameed and Kareem Raheem, 867 words)

Chad's ex-leader Habre, Cold War-era ally of West, gets life in prison for atrocities

DAKAR - Former Chad president Hissene Habre, an ally of the West during the Cold War, is convicted of war crimes and crimes against humanity for ordering the killing and torture of thousands of political opponents during his eight-year rule. (SENEGAL-JUSTICE/HABRE (UPDATE 3, TV, PIX), moved, by Diadie Ba, 628 words)

Japan puts military on alert for possible North Korea missile launch

TOKYO/SEOUL - Japan puts its military on alert for a possible North Korean ballistic missile firing, while South Korea also said it had detected evidence of launch preparations, officials from Japan and South Korea said. (NORTHKOREA-MISSILE/ (UPDATE 4), moved, 484 words)

Rio de Janeiro police search slums for gang-rape suspects

RIO DE JANEIRO - Rio de Janeiro police pour into two slums searching for suspects in the alleged gang rape of a 16-year-old Brazilian girl who said more than 30 men assaulted her, a case that has shocked a nation set to host the Olympics in August. (BRAZIL-CRIME/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURES), moved, by Brad Brooks, 549 words)

MIDDLE EAST

Turkey's Erdogan accuses Russia of arming PKK militants

ANKARA - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has accused Russia of providing anti-aircraft weaponry and rockets to militants of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), government officials said on Monday, confirming reports in local media. (MIDEAST-CRISIS/TURKEY-RUSSIA (UPDATE 2), moved, by Orhan Coskun and Ece Toksabay, 505 words)

Israel's hawkish defence chief tries to smooth ruffled feathers

JERUSALEM - Avigdor Lieberman, an ultra-nationalist approved as defence minister by the government last week, is battling to show he has the temperament and skill to hew to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's strategy of keeping security crises on a low flame. (ISRAEL-DEFENCE/POLICY (PICTURES), moved, by Dan Williams, 776 words)

Bahrain more than doubles jail term of top opposition leader

DUBAI - A Bahraini appeals court more than doubles the prison term imposed on the country's most prominent opposition leader, Sheikh Ali Salman, to nine years from four, a ruling that could increase political tensions in the Gulf kingdom. (BAHRAIN-TRIAL/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURES, TV), moved, 370 words)

EUROPE

Brother of Paris attacker on trial over militant training

PARIS - Seven people went on trial in Paris on Monday accused of travelling to Syria to train as militant fighters, among them the brother of one of the militants who killed 130 people in the French capital last November. (EUROPE-ATTACKS/FRANCE-TRIAL (UPDATE 1, TV), moved, by Chine Labbé, 336 words)

Former Zurich Insurance boss Martin Senn kills himself

ZURICH - Former Zurich Insurance boss Martin Senn has committed suicide six months after leaving the company under a cloud, a tragedy that comes less than three years after Zurich's finance chief took his own life. (ZURICH INS GROUP-SENN/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURES), by Paul Arnold and Michael Shields, 397 words)

Drowned baby photo captures week of tragedy in Mediterranean

ROME - A photograph of a drowned migrant baby in the arms of a German rescuer is distributed by a humanitarian organisation aiming to persuade European authorities to ensure safe passage to migrants, after hundreds are feared to have drowned in the Mediterranean last week. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/BABY (PICTURES, TV), by Steve Scherer, 536 words)

Poland may challenge EU rule of law procedure in court

WARSAW - Poland may go to the top European Union court to challenge an EU rule of law procedure launched against it earlier this year if Brussels steps up its pressure on Warsaw, the head of the ruling conservative party says. (EU-POLAND/COURT, moved, 279 words)

ASIA

Mass coral bleaching dims future of Great Barrier Reef

SYDNEY - Mass coral bleaching has destroyed at least 35 percent of the northern and central Great Barrier Reef, Australian scientists say, a major blow to the World Heritage Site that attracts about A$5 billion ($3.59 billion) in tourism each year. (AUSTRALIA-ENVIRONMENT/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURES, TV), moved, by Colin Packham, 469 words)

Big cats removed from Thailand's infamous Tiger Temple

KANCHANABURI, Thailand - Wildlife authorities in Thailand raid a Buddhist temple where tigers are kept, taking away three of the animals and vowing to confiscate scores more in response to global pressure over wildlife trafficking. (THAILAND-TIGERS/ (TV, PICTURES), by Patpicha Tanakasempipat, 322 words)

India to crack down on savings scams as Modi backs banking for all

NEW DELHI - India plans legislation to close a regulatory loophole that has made it possible for fraudsters to dupe millions of savers, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi strives to bring the rural poor into the mainstream banking system. (INDIA-FRAUD/ (PICTURES, GRAPHIC), moved, by Manoj Kumar and Mayank Bhardwaj, 787 words)

UNITED STATES

Verizon, unions agree to pay raises, new jobs to end strike

MAY 30 - An agreement between Verizon Communications Inc and unions potentially ending a nearly seven-week strike includes 1,400 new jobs and pay raises topping 10 percent, the company and unions representing about 40,000 workers say. (VERIZON-STRIKE/DEAL (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, 653 words)

Against backdrop of motorcycles, Trump vows to help veterans

WASHINGTON - In a move to bolster his support among veterans, Republican Donald Trump joins a leather-jacket-wearing, motorcycle-riding crowd in Washington to honor fighters who served in foreign wars and advocate for those still missing in action. (USA-ELECTION/ (PICTURES, TV), moved, by Alana Wise, 500 words)

Outrage mounts over gorilla killing in boy's rescue at Ohio zoo

CINCINNATI - Animal lovers mobilize as outrage mounted over the Cincinnati Zoo's killing of a gorilla to rescue a 4-year-old boy who fell into the animal's enclosure. (OHIO-GORILLA/ (PIX, TV), moved by Ginny McCabe, 393 words)

AMERICAS

Mexico's Pulido, striker for Olympiakos, rescued after kidnap

MEXICO CITY - Mexican soccer player Alan Pulido has been rescued a day after the striker for the Greek soccer team Olympiakos was kidnapped in the restive northeastern state of Tamaulipas, the state government says. (MEXICO-KIDNAPPING/SOCCER (UPDATE 1, PICTURES), moved, 250 words)

Brazil's Temer pressed to drop anti-corruption minister

BRASILIA - Brazil's interim President Michel Temer is under pressure to drop his anti-corruption minister, the second top official in his new government accused of trying to derail a sprawling bribery and kickback probe before taking office. (BRAZIL-CORRUPTION/ (UPDATE 1), by Anthony Boadle and Lisandra Paraguassu, 626 words)