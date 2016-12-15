BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from United Integrated Services, Applied Materials
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.5 billion ($47.94 million)
BERLIN Dec 15 Germany's cybersecurity authority, the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), criticised Yahoo on Thursday for failing to adopt adequate encryption techniques to protect its users' personal data.
The BSI also advised German consumers to consider switching to alternatives for email after Yahoo disclosed a second data breach that raised fears Verizon might kill a deal to buy its core internet business.
BSI President Arne Schoenbohm said the protection of customers' data should be the top priority for all internet service providers.
"Considering the repeated cases of data theft, users should look more closely at which services they want to use in the future and security should play a part in that decision," he added in a statement.
"There is an array of German email providers for whom security is not a foreign concept."
Noting that Yahoo was using the MD5 hash function to encrypt passwords, the BSI said this was no longer considered "state of the art and is to be regarded as unsafe". (Writing by Eric Auchard and Paul Carrel; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, getting a lift from record finishes on Wall Street on hopes the new U.S. administration will push up growth through a spending boost.