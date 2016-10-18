Oct 18 Yahoo Inc reported a 6.5 percent
rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, positive news for the
beleaguered company whose deal to sell its core business to
Verizon Communications Inc has been shaken by a massive
data breach.
Verizon's general counsel said last week that the hack,
which affected at least 500 million email accounts in 2014,
could have a material impact, possibly allowing Verizon to
withdraw from the $4.83 billion deal.
Yahoo's revenue rose to $1.31 billion in the third quarter
ended Sept. 30 from $1.23 billion a year earlier. After
deducting fees paid to partner websites, revenue fell to $857.7
million from $1 billion.
Net income attributable to Yahoo rose to $162.8 million, or
17 cents per share, from $76.3 million, or 8 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Yahoo said on Friday it would not hold a call or webcast
after the release of the results, citing the Verizon deal.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)