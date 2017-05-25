BRIEF-Huatai Securities says Sun Hongning resigned as non-executive director
* Sun Hongning resigned from being non-executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI May 25 Zain Saudi said on Thursday it had appointed Saudi Fransi Capital (SFC) as a financial advisor to assist the telecom operator in strengthening its financial position.
SFC will look at "all available options" which could include converting some of Zain Saudi's liabilities to equity or rights issue or a capital reduction or a combination of these, according to a bourse statement.
Zain Saudi, 37-percent owned by Kuwait's Zain Group , reported its first quarterly profit last month since launching in 2008.
SFC is the investment banking arm of Banque Saudi Fransi . (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell)
* Sun Hongning resigned from being non-executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PHNOM PENH, June 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Cambodian activists fighting plans to transform Phnom Penh's largest lake into a luxury development made a tactical decision when they took to the streets - put women on the frontline to show a "gentle" face and prevent violence.
NEW YORK, June 21 A New York fashion designer who has called himself the "curator of cool" pleaded guilty on Wednesday to charges stemming from a bribery case that involves a brother and nephew of former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.