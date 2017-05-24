UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
STOCKHOLM May 24 Zalando, Europe's biggest pure online fashion retailer, said on Wednesday it would open its new Nordic distribution hub in Brunna, near Stockholm, with the aim to speed up delivery across the Nordic region.
* co-CEO Rubin Ritter told Reuters company will invest 20-30 million euros ($55.87 million) in the new facility together with its partner, developer NREP Logicenters.
* Says hopes for 200-300 staff over time in the new factility, which will be operated by a local logistics partner.
* Says expects to open the facility later this year, and fully ramp it up in the course of 2018.
* Zalando announced the plan for the new Nordic distribution hub in January, saying then it expected to invest a 2-digit million euro amount ($1 = 0.8949 euros) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources