Anti-foreigner violence in South Africa
A fender (bottom L) is seen during a police search as local residents look at a police officer during a raid on a hostel in Johannesburg's Alexandra township, April 23, 2015. The raid was conducted to search for weapons as a wave of anti-immigrant...more
Police search local residents during a raid on a hostel in Johannesburg's Alexandra township, April 23, 2015. The government announced the deployment of defence forces into the cities, where the violence started three weeks ago, to stem the unrest....more
A woman collects water at a refugee centre in Primrose near Johannesburg, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A Zimbabwean man sits behind razor wire surrounding a tented refugee centre in Primrose near Johannesburg, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Foreign men stand in a queue to register with immigration officials at a camp for those affected by anti-immigrant violence in Isipingo south of Durban, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A child from Zimbabwe waits for a bus to depart for Harare, from a camp for those affected by anti-immigrant violence in Chatsworth, north of Durban, April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Foreigners from Zimbabwe carry their bags before boarding a bus home, from a camp for those affected by anti-immigrant violence in Chatsworth, north of Durban, April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A local man gestures with a stick outside a hostel during the anti-immigrant violence in Johannesburg, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A police officer takes aim as they search a hostel in Actonville,east of Johannesburg, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A local gestures as he holds a stick and a shield outside a hostel during anti-immigrant related violence in Johannesburg, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
An African immigrant runs as a police officer holds a gun to disperse them in Johannesburg, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Foreigners from Zimbabwe carry their bags before boarding a bus home, from a camp for those affected by anti-immigrant violence in Chatsworth, north of Durban April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Foreigners from Malawi leave on a bus home from a camp for those affected by anti-immigrant violence in Chatsworth, north of Durban April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Foreigners from Zimbabwe carry their bags before boarding a bus home, from a camp for those affected by anti-immigrant violence in Chatsworth, north of Durban April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A foreign man bathes on a sports field adjacent to a camp for those affected by anti-immigrant violence in Chatsworth north of Durban, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A group of foreign nationals threaten to defend themselves as police get between them and South Africans after a peace march in Durban, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Foreign national immigrants displaced by anti-foreigner violence arrive at a temporary refugee camp in Primrose outside Johannesburg, April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A child from Zimbabwe waits for a bus to depart for Harare, from a camp for those affected by anti-immigrant violence in Chatsworth, north of Durban April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Foreign men queue to board queue for water in a camp for those affected by anti-immigrant violence in Chatsworth north of Durban, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Demonstrator holds a placard outside a court in Johannesburg's Alexandra township as four men appeared in court for the killing of a Mozambican man, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
An African immigrant holds a machete before being dispersed by police officers in Johannesburg, April 17, 2015. The foreigners have complained about a lack of protection and some have started to arm themselves. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A police officer looks on as foreign nationals (not pictured) evacuate from a shop in Primrose outside Johannesburg, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A foreign woman from Zimbabwe fetches dry clothes from the fence at a camp set up to house those affected by anti-immigrant violence in Chatsworth, north of Durban, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Zimbabweans hold a demonstration against the violence outside the South African Embassy in Harare, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Foreign children play at a camp set up to house those affected by anti-immigrant violence in Chatsworth north of Durban, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A group of foreign nationals threaten to defend themselves as police get between them and South Africans after a peace march in Durban, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Police officers fire rubber bullets as they disperse African immigrants carrying machetes in Johannesburg, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A foreign national, wearing a fleece jacket with the word "South Africa" on it, clears items from his shop for fear of attacks in Primrose outside Johannesburg April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
People participate in a peace march after anti-immigrant violence flared in Durban, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
African immigrants carry machetes before being dispersed by police officers in Johannesburg, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A police officer runs while dispersing African immigrants who are carrying machetes in Johannesburg, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A volunteer hands out food to foreign nationals who fled anti-immigrant violence, at a temporal refuge camp in Primrose, outside Johannesburg, April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A foreign man feeds his young child in Isipingo, south of Durban, South Africa, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Foreign women from Mozambique groom themselves in a camp on a sports field in Chatsworth, south of Durban, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Children play amongst the remnants of a fridge in front of a looted store which is owned by foreigners in KwaMashu, north of Durban, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Children look in a looted store which is owned by foreigners in KwaMashu, north of Durban, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A foreign woman and her child sit with their belongings in a tent on a sports field in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
South African men run from police as rioting and looting was quelled during anti-foreigner violence in Durban, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Foreign children eat a meal provided by members of the community in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
A foreign child plays in a tent on a sports field in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
