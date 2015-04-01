Bald eagles back in NY

An American Bald Eagle clutches its prey as it fishes off ice flows in the early morning at Croton Point in Croton-on Hudson, New York, March 15, 2015. After decades of protection and conservation efforts the majestic birds, removed from the U.S....more

An American Bald Eagle clutches its prey as it fishes off ice flows in the early morning at Croton Point in Croton-on Hudson, New York, March 15, 2015. After decades of protection and conservation efforts the majestic birds, removed from the U.S. endangered species list in 2007, have successfully rebounded with many nesting along the shores of the lower Hudson river where in winter they use the river ice to fish from. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close