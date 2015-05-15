B.B. King: 1925 - 2015
Blues legend B.B. King performs onstage during the 45th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, Switzerland July 2, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
Blues musician B.B. King performs with his guitar during the funeral for legendary singer and musician Ray Charles at the First AME Church in Los Angeles June 18, 2004. REUTERS/Genaro Molina/Pool
Rock band Aerosmith members Stephen Tyler (L) and Joe Perry (R) arrive with blues legend B.B. King at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards show in Los Angeles, February 8, 2004. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
B.B. King, legendary blues musician, cradling his guitar "Lucille", waves to fans at the Great Wall of China near Beijing May 14, 1994. REUTERS
Blues legend B.B. King performs during the 43rd Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, Switzerland, July 12, 2009. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
President George W. Bush honors musician B.B. King as one of the 2006 recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom in the East Room of the White House in Washington December 15, 2006. REUTERS/Larry Downing
The "King of the Blues," B.B. King, performs at the White House December 13, 2001. REUTERS
Blues musician B.B. King holds his award backstage after winning Best Traditional Blues Album with his record "One Kind of Favor" at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
B.B. King performs during his concert at the Cordoba Guitar Festival in Cordoba, southern Spain, July 7, 2006.REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews (L), Jeff Beck (2nd L), Derek Trucks (C), Gary Clark Jr. (2nd R) and B.B. King (R) perform during the "In Performance at the White House" series, hosted by President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama where music...more
Blues legend B.B. King performs onstage during the 45th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, Switzerland July 2, 2011. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
John Mayer shakes hand with B.B. King after performing "Let The Good Times Roll" at "The Grammy Nominations Concert Live! Countdown to Music's Biggest Night" in Los Angeles December 3, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kelsey Grammer star of the television comedy series "Fraiser", sings the show's theme song accompanied by legendary blues guitarist B.B. King at the 15th annual Carousel of Hope Ball October 15, 2002 in Beverly Hills. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
B.B. King poses backstage with the two Grammys he won February 21, 2001 at the 43rd annual Grammy Awards pre-telecast program in Los Angeles. King won for Best Traditional Blues Album and for Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals. REUTERS
Blues legend B.B. King performs during the 43rd Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux July 12, 2009. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud
B.B. King and Tony Bennett pose with their Grammy Awards at the 42nd annual Grammy Awards, February 23 in Los Angeles. King won for Best Traditional Blues Album for "Blues On The Bayou" and Bennett won for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance for...more
Blues musician B.B. King performs onboard a cruise ship during the Mississippi Blues Boat show of the 40th Montreux Jazz Festival on Lake Geneva near Montreux July 2, 2006. REUTERS/Martial Trezzini/Pool
