Best of BET Awards
Pharrell Williams (L) and Sean "Diddy" Combs perform. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Host Tracee Ellis Ross opens the show. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Patti LaBelle performs "If Only You Knew" with Tamar Braxton (L) and K. Michelle. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill perform. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Kendrick Lamar performs "Alright". REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
The cast of "The Game" announce Kendrick Lamar as the winner of the award for best male hip hop artist. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Janet Jackson accepts the Ultimate Icon Award. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
The Weeknd performs "Earned it" with Alicia Keys. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Rapper Fetty Wap performs a medley on stage. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Jidenna performs "Classic Man" witth Janelle Monae. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
K Michelle performs "Hard to Do". REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Terrence Howard takes the stage to accept the award for best actor for his role in "Empire". REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Ciara performs a dance tribute to Ultimate Icon Award recipient Janet Jackson. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Janelle Monae performs "Yoga". REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Lil' Kim and Sean "Diddy" Combs perform. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Singer Rihanna speaks on stage. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Nicki Minaj accepts the award for best female hip hop artist with her mother Carol at her side. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Tamar Braxton performs "I Don't Have You". REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actress Serayah poses backstage. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Singer Keyshia Cole poses backstage. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Bryshere Y. Gray, aka Yazz, performs songs from the TV drama "Empire". REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Big Sean performs "One Man Can Change the World". REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
The victims of the Charleston church shooting (shown on screen) are memorialized. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Faith Williams and Sean "Diddy" Combs perform during the 2015 BET Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Smokey Robinson performs "My Girl" with Tori Kelly and Robin Thicke after accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Tori Kelly performs "Who's Loving You" during the Lifetime Achievement Award segment honoring recipient Smokey Robinson. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Omarion and Chris Brown perform "Post to Be". REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Omarion performs "Post to Be". REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Kendrick Lamar (atop car, R) performs "Alright". REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Big Sean performs "One Man Can Change the World". REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Charlie Wilson takes the stage to present the award for best new artist. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
E-40 performs "IDFWU" with Big Sean (not pictured). REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Terrence Howard (L) joins hosts Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson, who portray the characters of Cookie and Lucious Lyon from Howard's drama series "Empire". REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Chris Brown accepts the Fandemonium award and the award for favorite male R&B pop artist. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Rapper Lil Mama poses backstage. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Hosts Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross open the show with a musical number. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Singer Smokey Robinson poses backstage. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Black China and Amber Rose arrive. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Anthony Anderson accepts the award for best new artist for Sam Smith, who was not present, as presenters Kelly Rowland and Charlie WIlson watch. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Chris Brown performs "Liquor". REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Terrence Howard accepts the award for best actor for his role in "Empire". REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Actresses Laverne Cox and Gabrielle Union present the award for best actor. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Rapper Nicki Minaj poses backstage with her awards for Best Female Hip Hop Artist and Viewers' Choice for "Only". REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill perform. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
