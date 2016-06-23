Edition:
Best of Euro 2016

Photographer
Yves Herman
Location
NICE, France
Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016

Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action against Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Photographer
Darren Staples
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016

Iceland's Aron Gunnarsson celebrates after the match against Austria. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Photographer
Reuters Staff
Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts in the match against Hungary. REUTERS/Robert Pratta/Livepic

Photographer
Reuters Staff
Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016

Republic of Ireland players celebrates at the end of the match against Italy. REUTERS/Carl Recine/Livepic

Photographer
Christian Hartmann
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016

Austria's Alessandro Schoepf scores a goal against Iceland. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Photographer
Eddie Keogh
Location
NICE, France
Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016

Belgium's Radja Nainggolan celebrates after scoring a goal against Sweden. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Photographer
Reuters Staff
Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016

Italy head coach Antonio Conte is seen during the match against Republic of Ireland. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Livepic

Photographer
Reuters Staff
Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016

Republic of Ireland's Jeff Hendrick reacts after a missed chance against Italy. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/Livepic

Photographer
Christian Hartmann
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016

Iceland's players and fans celebrate after the match against Austria. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Photographer
Reuters Staff
Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016

Italy's Simone Zaza reacts after missing a chance to score against Republic of Ireland. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Livepic

Photographer
Reuters Staff
Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016

Italy's Stefano Sturaro in action with Republic of Ireland's James McClean. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Livepic

Photographer
Eric Gaillard
Location
NICE, France
Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016

Sweden's Sebastian Larsson and Belgium's Axel Witsel in action. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Photographer
Reuters Staff
Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016

Republic of Ireland's Jeff Hendrick in action against Italy. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Livepic

Photographer
Eddie Keogh
Location
NICE, France
Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016

Belgium's Axel Witsel receives a yellow card during a match against Sweden. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Photographer
Reuters Staff
Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo in action with Hungary's Richard Guzmics. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Livepic

Photographer
Charles Platiau
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016

Iceland's Arnor Ingvi Traustason scores the second goal against Austria. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Photographer
John Sibley
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016

Iceland's Jon Dadi Bodvarsson celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Austria. REUTERS/John Sibley

Photographer
Reuters Staff
Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016

An Ireland fan with a baby before the match against Italy. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/Livepic

Photographer
Darren Staples
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016

Iceland's Ari Skulason celebrates after the match against Austria. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Photographer
Reuters Staff
Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016

Hungary's Zoltan Gera celebrates after scoring their first goal against Portugal. REUTERS/Max Rossi/Livepic

Photographer
John Sibley
Location
PARIS, France
Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016

Germany scores a goal by Mario Gomez (R) in their game against Northern Ireland. REUTERS/John Sibley

Photographer
Benoit Tessier
Location
LENS, France
Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016

Czech Republic's Roman Hubnik and Turkey's Burak Yilmaz in action. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Photographer
Reuters Staff
Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016

Northern Ireland's Michael McGovern in action against Germany. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Livepic

Photographer
Reuters Staff
Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016

Germany's Joshua Kimmich reacts during their match against Germany. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Livepic

Photographer
Sergio Perez
Location
Toulouse, France
Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016

Wales' fans cheer during the match against Russia. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Photographer
Wolfgang Rattay
Location
MARSEILLE, France
Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016

A Poland fan is chased by police before being detained at the old port of Marseille, France. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Photographer
Reuters Staff
Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016

Germany's Mario Gomez celebrates with Thomas Muller after scoring their first goal against Northern Ireland. REUTERS/John Sibley/Livepic

Photographer
Reuters Staff
Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016

Slovakia's Peter Pekarik lies injured and receives medical treatment as a laser is directed towards him during their game against England. REUTERS/Jason CairnduffLivepic

Photographer
Wolfgang Rattay
Location
SAINT ETIENNE, France
Reuters / Tuesday, June 21, 2016

An England fan wears a Queen Elizabeth mask as he rides on the shoulders of his mates gathering in Saint Etienne ahead of their team's match against Slovakia. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Photographer
Michael Dalder
Location
TOULOUSE, France
Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016

Wales' players celebrate after their match against Russia. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Photographer
Gonzalo Fuentes
Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016

France's Adil Rami fouls Switzerland's Admir Mehmedi resulting in a yellow card. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Livepic

Photographer
Reuters Staff
Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016

France's Adil Rami in action with Switzerland's Admir Mehmedi. REUTERS/Carl Recine/Livepic

Photographer
Jean-Paul Pelissier
Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2016

Hungary's Zoltan Stieber and Richard Guzmics in action as Iceland's Kolbeinn Sigthorsson looks on. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier/Livepic

Photographer
Reuters Staff
Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2016

Stewards tend to flares that have been thrown onto the pitch by fans as players look on as Croatia played Czech Republic. REUTERS/Max Rossi/Livepic

Photographer
Reuters Staff
Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016

Croatia's Danijel Subasic falls into the goal after Czech Republic's Milan Skoda (not pictured) scores their first goal. REUTERS/Max Rossi/Livepic

Photographer
Reuters Staff
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

England's Daniel Sturridge celebrates scoring against Wales. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Livepic

Photographer
Gonzalo Fuentes
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

Wales fans react at the end of their match against Wales. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Livepic

Photographer
Pascal Rossignol
Location
LILLE, France
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

Police and fans clash in the center of Lille. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Photographer
Yves Herman
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

Albania fans before their match against France. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Livepic

Photographer
Kai Pfaffenbach
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Italy's Emanuele Giaccherini in action with Belgium's Eden Hazard. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Livepic

Photographer
Kai Pfaffenbach
Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016

Iceland's Birkir Bjarnason celebrates after scoring against Portugal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Livepic

Photographer
Pascal Rossignol
Location
LILLE, France
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

England and Wales fans react after scuffles with Russian supporters outside a pub in Lille. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Photographer
Christian Hartmann
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

Slovakia's Martin Skrtel and Jan Durica celebrate at the end of their match against Russia. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Livepic

Photographer
Jean-Paul Pelissier
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

France's Dimitri Payet scores their second goal against Albania. REUTERS/Jean-Paul PelissierLivepic

Photographer
Reuters Staff
Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016

A Croatia fan celebrates on the pitch after Luka Modric scores their first goal against Turkey. REUTERS/John Sibley Livepic

Photographer
Jean-Paul Pelissier
Location
MARSEILLE, France
Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016

A teargas grenade explodes near an England fan in Marseille. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Photographer
Christian Hartmann
Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016

Croatia's Vedran Corluka with a head injury during his match against Turkey. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann Livepic

Photographer
Pascal Rossignol
Location
LILLE, France
Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016

English fans celebrate with beer outside a pub in the city center of Lille. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Photographer
Jason Cairnduff
Location
LYON, France
Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016

Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon celebrates against Belgium. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

